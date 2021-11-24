Happenings at Wawa First United Church – November 24

In-person Worship Services will continue on November 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., the First Sunday of Advent. All are welcome. Covid-19 protocols will be followed.

The Christmas Star of Lights will shine above the front door of the Church during the Advent Season. It is not too late if you would like to purchase a bulb in memory of someone or to celebrate an event. The cost is $5.00 a bulb. Please contact Maria Reid 705-856-2861.

On Sunday, December 5 we welcome Minhyuk Hwang, who is a student Minister and his wife Sena Kim to our Church.