SE OPP – Wawa Person charged with Spousal Assault…

On November 2, 2021, at approximately 9:06 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Hillcrest Avenue in Wawa. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.

On November 17, 2021, police located and arrested the suspect. As a result, a 31-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:

Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC (Three Counts).

The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.