SE OPP – Wawa Person charged with Spousal Assault…

On November 2, 2021, at approximately 9:06 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Hillcrest Avenue in Wawa. The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.
On November 17, 2021, police located and arrested the suspect. As a result, a 31-year-old person, from Wawa, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault – Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC), and
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC (Three Counts).
The accused was remanded into custody pending a bail hearing.
