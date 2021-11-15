Special Weather Statement (White River – Dubreuilville)

4:00 PM EST Monday 15 November 2021

Special weather statement in effect for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Early season snowfall likely Tuesday night.

Snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm can be expected due to a developing low pressure system forecast to track across northern Ontario.

Accumulating snow on roadways may lead to difficult travel conditions and may result in transportation delays.

There remains some uncertainty as to the track of the system and exactly how much snow will fall across the area. Please refer to future forecasts for further details.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, or call 5-1-1.

