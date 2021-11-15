East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after traffic complaint

On November 13, 2021, at approximately 11:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic related complaint of a possible impaired driver on Highway 108 south of Elliot Lake.

Police received a complainant of a dark coloured pick-up truck on Highway 17 crossing the centre line and hitting the shoulder numerous times. The pick-up truck turned onto Highway 108 towards Elliot Lake. Police located the truck and a subsequent traffic stop was conducted. A strong odour of alcoholic beverage emanated from the driver’s breath and open beer cans were observed inside the truck. As a result, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Francois THERIAULT-DUBEAU, 38 years-old, from Sables-Spanish Rivers Township was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 7, 2021.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.