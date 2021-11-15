East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after serious assault

On November 12, 2021, at approximately 11:50 p.m., members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a residence on Farrell Crescent, Elliot Lake in relation to a serious assault.

The complainant had reported he hit a man in the head with a hammer after he tried to break in to the complainant’s house. After investigation, police learned that both people knew each other and that the complainant invited the man over to the house. An argument ensued and the complainant struck the man in the head with a hammer.

Frank SMITH, 44 years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Assault Causing Bodily Harm, contrary to section 267(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 4, 2022.