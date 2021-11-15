Area Road Conditions – Nov. 15 at 5:58 a.m.

Nov 15, 2021 at 05:58
The following road conditions were taken from ON511. Wawa-news doesn’t take any responsibility for this information being correct given the large stretches of road being reported on, and the quickness that winter weather can change road conditions and visibility.
Be aware that weather and road conditions can change just around that curve ahead. Be prepared for that and the road closures that can occur.
All buses are running as scheduled.
|updated at: 5:22 a.m.
|Primary Conditions
|Secondary Conditions
|Visibility
|Hwy 17 West/North
|50km
|From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa
|bare and wet road
|good
|70km
|From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert
|bare and wet road
|good
|101
|63km
|From Wawa to Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners)
|bare and wet road
|good
|144km
|Hwy 651 (Missinabi Corners) to the Shawmere River
|snow covered
|good
|closed
|Hwy 17 South/East
|40km
|From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa
|bare and wet road
|good
|closed
|105km
|From Montreal River Bridge to Mijinemunghshing Lake
|bare and dry road
|bare and wet road
|good
|closed
|112km
|Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge
|bare and wet road
|bare and dry road
|good
|Hwy 519
|40km
|From Hwy 17 to Green Lake Road
|bare and wet road
|good
|Hwy 631
|170km
|From White River to Highway 11
|bare and wet road
|partly snow covered, partly ice covered
|good
|Hwy 547
|5km
|From Hwy 101 to Hawk Junction
|bare and wet road
|good
|Hwy 651
|50km
|From Hwy 101 to Missinabi
|bare and wet road
|good
|Hwy 129
|126km
|From Thessalon to Hinckler Lake
|bare and dry road
|good
|Hwy 129
|100km
|from Hinckler Lake to Chapleau
|snow covered
|bare and dry road, bare and wet road, partly snow covered
|good
