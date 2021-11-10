SE OPP Wawa – SSM Man identified in fatal collision

On November 9, 2021, at 8:55 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a serious single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Asselin Township, approximately 50 kilometres south of Wawa.

The investigation revealed that the single vehicle, a four-door sedan, left the roadway and entered the ditch. As a result, Brandon POIRIER, 26 years-of-age, from Goulais Township was fatally injured and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Members of the Northeast Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) team are assisting with the investigation which remains ongoing.