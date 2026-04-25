Saturday Morning News – April 25

Weather:
|Today
|Cloudy with 40% chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 9. UV index 4 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Cloudy. Fog patches developing late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -1. Wind chill -3 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t Forget the Spring By Hands today… or a mad dash to get some of Judy’s pastries!
- Congratulations to Ken Little from Shebandowan won $2,182,137 in the TBay April 50/50!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
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