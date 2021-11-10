From the Branch – Remembrance Day

So Remembrance Day is here and even though there are restrictions it is very important to observe this day. Thousands of Young Canadians who have over the last 75 years given the ultimate sacrifice so we may Live in Freedom, deserve this one day a year to make us appreciate what they died for.

I still remember the morning of my own Liberation, the Canadian soldier who was taken away on a stretcher by brencarrier after being wounded shortly before to get the enemy out of the church tower in Warnsveld in April 1945.

In the following days, there were platoon after platoon going east to liberate the city of Zutphen and only after that could the front troops move further till May 5th, 1945 and the end of the war in Holland.

At the Branch we had our meeting and we were happily surprised by the gift of Lighted bottles made by the grade 10 students of Ecole Secondaire Catholic St. Joseph.

I was sorry I could not participate in the Hawk Junction service and because of a very sore hip but was in thought there with the gang. But being 91 years old on November 9th, I hope is a good excuse and I will still celebrate this day.

So have a good Remembrance Day and don’t forget, LEST WE FORGET.

To all our Comrades sick at home, in the hospital or nursing homes You are in our thoughts and prayers and we wish you well.