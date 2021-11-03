Sault College Celebrates Ontario Treaties Recognition Week

Ontario is marking the sixth annual Treaties Recognition Week November 1-7, 2021. As part of this, Sault College Indigenous Studies and Library Services are celebrating with #SCTreatyTalks welcoming guest speakers Patricia Lesage and Juliana Lesage.

Community members are invited to participate in this virtual presentation taking place on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. Sault Ste. Marie is located on the territory of the Anishinaabe people, signatories to the 1850 Robinson Huron Treaty. Patricia and Juliana will present on the 1850 Robinson Huron Treaty and will explore the treaty-making process, treaty relationships and the impacts it has today.

The session will take place via Zoom through this link. (Meeting ID: 990 2356 3653, Passcode: pYXe84)

The Robinson Huron Treaty was entered into agreement on September 9, 1850, at Bawaating. The treaty was signed by Anishinaabe Chiefs, led by Chief Shingwaukonse, who inhabited the Northern Shore of Lake Superior from Batchawana Bay to Sault Ste. Marie, Ojibwe Chiefs who inhabited the eastern and northern shores of Lake Huron from Sault Ste. Marie to Penetanguishene, and The Crown who was represented by William Robinson.

This is sure to be an exciting, educational, and informative presentation and our community members are encouraged to join and learn.

In the 1850 Robinson Huron Treaty Territory, we are all treaty people.

More about our presenters:

Patricia Lesage is member of Batchewana First Nation. She is a community leader, activist, researchers, and educator. Patricia is a proud Sault College alumnus, M.S.W., B.S.W.

Juliana Lesage is a member of Batchewana First Nation. She is a youth activist, community organizer, researcher, and educator. Juliana is a graduate of the Indigenous Environmental Studies program at Trent University.

For more information, please visit our Facebook event page or contact Amy Boyer, Library Technician/Indigenous Resource Officer [email protected]

