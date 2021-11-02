Students have fun learning at ÉSC Trillium!

Students at École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) enjoy learning and making great discoveries in their science classes, such as chemistry. Very recently, they were able to carefully handle chemicals and explore different reactions – this is indeed a great way to learn!

Having access to a modern laboratory and benefiting from the support of committed teachers, Trillium students are offered the opportunity to learn about chemistry as well as other sciences such as biology and physics. These are important elements that contribute to the success of students and will enable them to pursue their education at the post-secondary level.