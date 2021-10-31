Individuals associated with Grand View & East View Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19

Algoma Public Health (APH) has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Grand View Public School. As per provincial Ministry of Education guidance, an outbreak is declared in a school once it has been determined that within a 14 day period, two individuals tested positive for COVID-19 and

At least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school setting; and There are characteristics that link the two cases (e.g., a child or staff could have become infected with COVID-19 at the school, either from each other or a common source).

Working with the school, APH will continue to monitor the situation and outbreak measures may be scaled up or down in response to the risk of transmission in the school.

In addition, APH is advising that an individual associated with East View Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.

In both schools, all high-risk close contacts will be identified and contacted by APH, and will be provided instructions regarding COVID-19 testing and self-isolation requirements. Due to the number of possible contacts and exposures, direction/instruction may take a couple of days. If families at Grand View and East View Public Schools have not received a letter or been directly contacted by APH, they do not need to have their child tested unless they are showing symptoms associated with COVID-19.

APH recommends that all students/staff who attend a school that is currently in an outbreak situation ought to closely self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and, if symptoms develop, isolate immediately and visit a COVID-19 assessment centre.

Students and staff from Grand View PS who are advised to seek testing, or who develop COVID-19 symptoms, will need to notify the Assessment Centre that they are associated with the COVID-19 outbreak at Grand View Public School. This will allow test results to be prioritized and APH can be notified as quickly as possible.

As a board we are working with APH and both school communities to review and confirm important practices to protect yourself and others including:

Be fully vaccinated by receiving 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine if you are eligible

Always practice physical distancing

Wear a mask or face covering in all indoor public settings

Wear a mask or face covering outdoors if physical distancing cannot be maintained

Wash your hands often with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Anyone 12+ who needs a COVID-19 vaccine can book an appointment or show up at a walk-in, pop-up, or mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

For further information about ADSB’s Covid-19 protocols please visit www.adsb.on.ca. For more information about Covid-