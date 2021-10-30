East Algoma OPP – Help requested in stolen outboard motors

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for assistance in regards to numerous outboard boat motors that were stolen from two locations in Blind River between October 25 and October 26, 2021.

A 2018 Honda 225 horsepower four-stroke motor with serial # BABJ1808111 and a 2018 Honda 9.9 horsepower four-stroke motor with serial # BAGJ1700267 were stolen from one boat parked at a commercial property.

In addition, a 2020 Yamaha 60 horsepower four-stroke motor with serial # 6CL1034197 and a 2016 Yamaha 40 horsepower four-stroke motor with serial # 6BG1055683 were stolen from two separate boats parked at a marina property.

Contact information for the Ontario Provincial Police is 1-888-310-1122 or 911 can be used if it is an emergency.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at: www.saultcrimestoppers.com

You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.