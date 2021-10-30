East Algoma OPP – Driver charged with impaired after crashing vehicle on Hwy 108

On October 29, 2021, at approximately 1:50 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a traffic-related complaint of a possible impaired driver that crashed into the ditch on Highway 108 south of Elliot Lake.

A vehicle and driver description and location were provided to police. Police attended the scene a short time after and arrested the driver who was still drinking beer. As a result, the driver was arrested and the vehicle was towed and impounded.

Derek FONTAINE, 37 years-old, from Blind River was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on December 7, 2021.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.