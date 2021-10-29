Manitoulin OPP RIDE Check – Multiple charges laid

On October 8, 2021 at approximately 9:52 p.m. members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program in the town of Espanola at Highway 6 and Foucault Drive.

A vehicle entered the RIDE program and officers detected consumption of alcohol. An approved screening device was administered and the driver registered an alert. Further investigation revealed the following:

60-year-old Dale SIKALA from Sudbury, Ontario was charged with:

Traffick in Schedule I Substance- Cocaine contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor, contrary to section 32(1) of the Liquor Licence Act

Drive vehicle or boat with Cannabis Readily Available, contrary to section 12(1) of the Cannabis Control Act

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola at a later date.

A passenger of the vehicle, 36-year-old Ross JACKO from Sudbury, Ontario was charged with:

Failure to Comply with Release Order- Other Than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Obstruct Peace officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola at a later date.

Another passenger of the vehicle, 39-year-old Angele CAYER from Sudbury, Ontario was charged with:

Failure to Comply with Release Order- Other Than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC

Possession of Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Opioid (Other Than Heroin), contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA (2 counts)

Possession of a Schedule IV Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking- Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA

The accused was held for a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola at a later date.