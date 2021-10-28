Don’t Miss Gianni Schicchi!

After Buoso Donati—the patriarch of a Florentine family—dies of old age, his remaining relatives are more interested in getting paid than in paying their respects. They hire local schemer Gianni Schicchi to sort out the estate, but get much more than they bargained for with the quick-thinking and enterprising Schicchi.

Starring rising South Korean soprano Hera Hyesang Park alongside Roland Wood in the title role, British theatre director Amy Lane joins us to stage this production of Gianni Schicchi, Italian composer Giacomo Puccini’s lighthearted and fast-paced comedy that originally premiered in 1918.

The Canadian Opera Company has launched a major digital streaming initiative to make all 2021/2022 artistic offerings accessible for free anywhere in Canada—from coast to coast to coast—as well as internationally. If you are interested in the opportunity to see some magnificent performances from the comfort of your couch, click here to sign up. You will receive an email alert 30 minutes before the performance begins with a link to the online presentation.

For more information and step-by-step instructions on how to access the Canadian Opera Company programming, visit coc.ca/HowToWatch.