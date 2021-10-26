East Algoma OPP – Arrest made again for break and enter

On October 24, 2021, at 3:44 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a break and enter at a residence on Washington Crescent in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported hearing somebody inside their residence. Police attended the right away and met the complainant’s friend who had just witnessed a male departing on foot. A description of the male and residence he walked back to was provided to police. In addition, a neighbour provided police with security camera footage of the male at the residence.

After investigation, police located and arrested the male.

Dale BOYER, 47 years of age, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Break, Enter a Dwelling House – Commit Indictable Offence, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC

Fail to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on October 25, 2021.