East Algoma OPP – Person arrested after warrant executed

On October 22, 2021, at approximately 9:45 p.m. East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a wanted person at an apartment on Hillside Drive North in Elliot Lake.

Police located the wanted person at the apartment and a warrant was executed. The person was wanted in relation to firearm-related charges from Kawartha Lakes. The OPP’s Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Canine Unit, Helicopter, Emergency Response Team (ERT), Critical Incident Command (CIC), Crisis Negotiator, and East Algoma Crime Unit assisted with the investigation.

Dakota FREDERICKS, 25 years-old, of Lindsay was arrested and transported back to Kawartha Lakes and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court on October 25, 2021.