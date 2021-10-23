Breaking News

Morning News – October 23

Oct 23, 2021 at 07:56

Weather

Mainly cloudy. 70% chance of showers this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Cloudy. 60% chance of rain showers or flurries changing to 30% chance of flurries near midnight. Risk of freezing drizzle before morning. Low plus 1.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 9 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

 

News Tidbits:

Good Luck to the Wawa Midget Legionnaires are away at their first tournament in two years. Good Luck competing in Timmins this weekend.

 

