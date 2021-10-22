Morning News – October 22

Weather

Cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low minus 4.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 7 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

85,897 people (75.1%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (1:45 PM, October 20, 2021).

News Tidbits:

Orillia now has a new, $20-million Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment with the leading-edge equipment and technology. Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Commissioner Thomas Carrique celebrated the official opening of the detachment yesterday, October 21, 2022. There have been ten OPP facilities that have been replaced: Moosonee, Fort Frances, Hawkesbury, Huron County, West Parry Sound, Manitoulin Island, Mississauga, Marathon, Cambridge and Orillia.

Announcements:

Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, will be joined by John Tory, Mayor of Toronto, to make an announcement at 8:30 a.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Kaleed Rasheed, Associate Minister of Digital Government, and Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to announce Ontario’s plan to safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term at 2 p.m. at Queen’s Park.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will be joined by Stephanie (Mikki) Adams, Executive Director, Inuuqatigiit Centre for Inuit Children, Youth and Families, to make an announcement at 2:30 in Ottawa.