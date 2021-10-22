East Algoma OPP – Officers arrest wanted man

On October 14, 2021, at approximately 4:30 p.m. East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to Main Street in Thessalon in regards to an intoxicated person who had just left a retail store.

Police attended and located the person walking on Main Street. Police learned there was also an arrest warrant for failing to attend court. Subsequently, the person was arrested and charged.

Shaun HUTCHINSON, 46 years-old, of Johnson Township, was charged with:

Failure to Attend Court After Having Appeared, contrary to section 145(2)(b) of the Criminal Code

Being Intoxicated in Public Place, contrary to section 31(4) of the Liquor License Act

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on November 25, 2021.