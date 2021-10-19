APH: 2 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (SSM/North Algoma) and 8th COVID-19 related death

Algoma Public Health reported the region’s 8th death related to COVID-19. Their media release stated, “Out of respect for the family, no further information is being shared. This tragic loss highlights the seriousness of this virus. Algoma Public Health commends all those who have worked to prevent COVID-19 spread in our communities. We ask every Algoma resident to continue doing their part to protect our community members, including getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Additionally, APH has reporting two new cases­­ of COVID-19 (#484 – #485), one from Sault Ste. Marie and area and one from North Algoma. One case is of unknown contact, and the other of close contact, both were tested yesterday, and are self-isolating.

APH is also advising the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who travelled on Air Canada AC 8317 from Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie yesterday, October 18th, 2021. Passengers who sat in rows 3-9 and flight crew who served these rows should contact their local public health unit for further information.