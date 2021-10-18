Facing nature – students exhibit their artistic creations

Students from École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) registered in the Media Arts course hosted on October 5 an exhibition of a photonic art project entitled “Face à la nature” (Facing nature).

Under the direction of their teacher Ms. Valérie Lévesque, the students had the chance to handle optical tools and techniques. As part of this artistic exercise, they demonstrated their appreciation for their work, which brought out art with a three-dimensional (3D) appearance. Through the originality, colours, angles and patterns of their works, the students brought out the play on words presented in the theme “Face à la nature” (Facing Nature). The students’ artwork was very representative of an autumn climate full of refreshing colors!