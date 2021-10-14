Happenings at Wawa First United Church – October 14

In-Person Worship Services will continue on October 17th, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. All are Welcome. Covid-19 protocols will be followed.
More Good News! The UCW Thrift Shop will be held October 28, 29, 30 and November 1st (aka Bag Day). The last day to donate is October 23rd. Please, no electronics or large items of furniture.
