The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples (CAP) is calling for Prime Minister Trudeau to apologize for his actions in vacationing during the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. More importantly, CAP is highlighting this as an opportunity for the Prime Minister to take concrete action to resolve his government relationship with Métis, status and non-status Indians, and Southern Inuit Indigenous People living off-reserve.

“CAP is calling on the Prime Minister to demonstrate remorse by engaging with and resolving the concerns of CAP’s constituency – the over 70% of Indigenous people that live off-reserve,” stated CAP National Chief Elmer St. Pierre. “Trudeau has the opportunity to better the lives of our people, because actions speak louder than apologies.”

In September 2021, CAP filed UN legal action highlighting how the Trudeau government denies rights to CAP and its constituents. “CAP was forced to take this action as Trudeau has failed to involve CAP’s communities adequately, or at all, in consulting or negotiating about self-government, land claims, healthcare, education, infrastructure, natural resources, and more” concluded National Chief Elmer St. Pierre.

The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples is the national voice representing the interests of Métis, status and non-status Indians, and Southern Inuit Indigenous People living off-reserve. Today, over 70% of Indigenous people live off-reserve.