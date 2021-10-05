Serious Collision on Hwy 17/Pinewood Drive

Four vehicles were involved in a collision this afternoon on Highway 17/Pinewood Drive. The Wawa Fire Department had to extricate some people from the vehicles, and many were taken the Lady Dunn Health Centre.
The collision did not close the highway. However, there may be traffic delays. Please be aware of emergency services and slow down.
