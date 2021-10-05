Men’s Night Golf – September 30

(84 Players)
1st FLIGHT:
1st : Dylan Buckell, Brandon Case, Brad Case – 31
2nd : Gilbert Bouchard, Dave Castonguay, Spare – 32
3rd : AL MacDonald, Bernie Erechook, Kevin Sabourin – 34
2nd FLIGHT:
1st : Mark McRae, Joe McCoy, Anders Dereski – 34
2nd : Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 34
3rd : Scott Carruthers, Steve Jozin, Nick Alexopoulos – 35
3rd FLIGHT:
1st : Jevin Auger, Andre Beddard, Gilles Pelletier – 35
2nd : Luc Belanger, Germain Belanger, Eric Contois – 36
3rd : John Scott, John Simon, John Spare – 36
4th FLIGHT:
1st : Monte White, James Morden, Luke Morden – 36
2nd : Peter Russ, Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan – 36
3rd : Jules Anglehart, Julz Anglehart, Darren Miller – 37
5th FLIGHT:
1st : Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Antonio Alexopoulos – 37
2nd : Jeff Austin, Tanner Paddock, Ralph Zagar – 39
3rd : N/A
6th FLIGHT:
1st : Mario Casavant, Sandy Oliver, Spare – 41
2nd : Ray Renaud, Jake Sanderson, Steve Cook – 41
3rd : N/A
7th FLIGHT:
1st : N/A
2nd : N/A
3rd : N/A
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #1: Dave Castonguay
Northern Lights Ford $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Noah Asselin
Wawa Motor Inn $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Nick Alexopoulos
AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Gilbert Bouchard
Canadian Tire $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Dave Dave Castonguay
Whitefish Lodge $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Gilbert Bouchard
Mission Motors $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Gilbert Bouchard
Men’s Night $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Steve Jozin
Subway .. $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Jason Belisle
Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Paul Bernath
Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Anders Dereski
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Mario Casavant
Winner of Cash Draw $42.00 : Brad Case
Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($4,643.00)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($4559.00 + $84.00 – 50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).
25 Foot Putt $120.00 – ($78.00 + $42.00) – NO WINNER – 3 putters for next week – Mark McRae, Kevin Auger, Paul Bernath – Putt off will happen October 7th
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
- Men’s Night Golf – September 30 - October 5, 2021
- Ladies Night Golf – September 29 - October 5, 2021
- Men’s Night Golf – September 23 - September 27, 2021