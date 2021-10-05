Men’s Night Golf – September 30

(84 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Dylan Buckell, Brandon Case, Brad Case – 31

2nd : Gilbert Bouchard, Dave Castonguay, Spare – 32

3rd : AL MacDonald, Bernie Erechook, Kevin Sabourin – 34

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Mark McRae, Joe McCoy, Anders Dereski – 34

2nd : Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 34

3rd : Scott Carruthers, Steve Jozin, Nick Alexopoulos – 35

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Jevin Auger, Andre Beddard, Gilles Pelletier – 35

2nd : Luc Belanger, Germain Belanger, Eric Contois – 36

3rd : John Scott, John Simon, John Spare – 36

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Monte White, James Morden, Luke Morden – 36

2nd : Peter Russ, Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan – 36

3rd : Jules Anglehart, Julz Anglehart, Darren Miller – 37

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Antonio Alexopoulos – 37

2nd : Jeff Austin, Tanner Paddock, Ralph Zagar – 39

3rd : N/A

6th FLIGHT:

1st : Mario Casavant, Sandy Oliver, Spare – 41

2nd : Ray Renaud, Jake Sanderson, Steve Cook – 41

3rd : N/A

7th FLIGHT:

1st : N/A

2nd : N/A

3rd : N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #1: Dave Castonguay

Northern Lights Ford $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Noah Asselin

Wawa Motor Inn $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Nick Alexopoulos

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Gilbert Bouchard

Canadian Tire $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Dave Dave Castonguay

Whitefish Lodge $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Gilbert Bouchard

Mission Motors $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Gilbert Bouchard

Men’s Night $20. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Steve Jozin

Subway .. $20.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Jason Belisle

Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Paul Bernath

Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Anders Dereski

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Mario Casavant

Winner of Cash Draw $42.00 : Brad Case

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($4,643.00)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($4559.00 + $84.00 – 50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt $120.00 – ($78.00 + $42.00) – NO WINNER – 3 putters for next week – Mark McRae, Kevin Auger, Paul Bernath – Putt off will happen October 7th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.