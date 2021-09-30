Federal Court upheld decisions by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal in Indigenous child-welfare appeal

The Federal Court has upheld decisions by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal in the matter of Attorney General of Canada v. First Nations Child and Family Caring Society et al. The Federal Court dismissed Canada’s judicial review of two key aspects of the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal decisions:
- who is a First Nations child under Jordan’s Principle, and
- whether compensation can go ahead.
F. N. Caring Society tweeted “This is a huge win for children and families again and for the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action because culturally based equity in child welfare is the top Call to Action and Jordan’s Principle is the third call to action.”
Link to the decision: buff.ly/2Ya3isE
