Manitoulin OPP – Traffic Delays Possible Tomorrow

Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the OPP Provincial Liaison Team (PLT) are advising area motorists to be aware of potential traffic delays during their travels at the intersection of Highway 17 and Highway 6 in the Town of McKerrow on September 30, 2021, between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The Sagamok First Nation community is planning a peaceful moving slowdown to bring awareness to the gravesites discovered at residential schools throughout the country. This coincides with the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The OPP’s objective is to maintain the safe flow of traffic and when delays occur, restore traffic flow in the safest manner possible. The OPP is also working with the Sagamok First Nation community to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity to exercise their lawful rights while minimizing the impact on the public, where possible.

The motoring public is advised to possibly expect delays and are encouraged to exercise patience and safe driving habits. There are no traffic detours around this area.

The public is also asked to refrain from contacting the OPP Communications Centre for Road Closure Information. Road Closure Information can be obtained by contacting the Ministry of Transportation at 1-800-268-4686 or dial 511 for up to date travel advisories in Ontario.