East Algoma OPP – Safety is Key during Upcoming Hunting Season

Inspector Tyler Sturgeon, Detachment Commander of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), wants to ensure everyone has an enjoyable and safe hunting season. The 2021 fall hunting season is underway and the OPP are patrolling the trails to ensure people are in compliance with the hunting regulations.

“Safety is a priority when hunting. Be sure you are familiar with firearm safety rules and hunting regulations specific to the area you are hunting in, before venturing out to enjoy your day”, states Inspector Sturgeon.

There are several things hunters can do to keep themselves and others around them safe during this hunting season. Hunters should keep the following safety rules in mind:

General Safety:

Tell someone where you will be hunting and when you will be returning

Know the weather conditions in your hunting area and dress accordingly

In an emergency, stay calm and stay put

Avoid hypothermia – know how to treat it if it strikes

Keep rested, hydrated and well nourished

Carry a survival kit and a small first aid kit with you at all times

Know how to build a fire in all weather conditions and carry the supplies to start one

Carry a map and compass or GPS unit and know how to use them

Innovative Location Technology “what3words” App

This app is a free download and helps emergency services easily identify individuals’ locations and respond quickly in emergency situations.

Since December 2020, OPP Provincial Communications Centres (PCCs) have been using the mobile app that assists when a caller cannot describe or does not know where they are located.

Through its global mapping system, what3words divides the world into 3m squares and each square is given a unique combination of three words which can be converted into latitude and longitude coordinates for entry into the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system. For additional information please visit: www.what3words.com