Senior’s Golf – September 20

(12 Players)

1st PLACE: Butch Terris, Diane Spencer –

2nd PLACE: Derek Chapman & Luan Buckell –

3rd PLACE: N/A –

LEAST AMOUNT OF PUTTS: Nicole Chapman & Gary Trudeau –

CLOSEST TO THE PIN #3: Butch Terris

CLOSEST TO THE PIN #7: N/A

DRAW WINNERS:

Canadian Tire – Marcelle Terris

Club House Voucher – Jennifer McLaughlin

Mystery Prize #1 – Butch Terris

Mystery Prize #2 –N/A

Young’s General Store – Erin Andrews

Thank you to everyone that supports our Senior Golf Program!!