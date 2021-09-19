Manitoulin OPP lay charges in Collision

On September 16, 2021 at 2:27 a.m., members from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Sudbury-Manitoulin Paramedic Services responded to a collision involving a single motor vehicle, on Highway 6, in the Curtin Township, south of Whitefish Falls, ON.

The lone occupant of the vehicle received non-life threating injuries and was transported to the local hospital by Sudbury-Manitoulin Paramedic Services, who was later discharged.

The highway was closed for over four hours, in both directions, for the removal of the motor vehicle and cleanup of the debris.

Espanola Fire Department later assisted with the removal of the motor vehicle as the engine compartment began producing smoke, which was extinguished.

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old person, from Manitowaning, ON was charged with, careless driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused was issued a Provincial offence Notice for the offence, which carries a total fine of $490.00 and six demerit points.