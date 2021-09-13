East Algoma OPP – Assistance in Pharmacy Theft

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking for assistance in regards to a break, enter and theft occurrence on September 9, 2021 at a pharmacy on Hillside Drive South in Elliot Lake.

Police were called to that location at approximately 5:55 a.m. The front door glass was broken to gain entry. Once inside, cash was stolen from a till.

Contact information for the Ontario Provincial Police is 1-888-310-1122 or 911 can be used if it is an emergency.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at: www.sudburycrimestoppers.com

You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.