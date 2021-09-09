New Democrats launch Northern Ontario platform

Committing to create and support good jobs, protect communities from the effects of climate change, and put reconciliation into action, New Democrats shared their commitments today, to make life better and more affordable for families across Northern Ontario.

NDP candidates Charlie Angus (Timmins-James Bay), Carol Hughes (Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing), Nadia Verrelli (Sudbury) and Andréane Chénier (Nickel Belt) launched the NDP’s Northern platform in Sudbury on Wednesday.

“Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, families in Northern Ontario were struggling from decades of Liberal and Conservative cuts to services,” said Angus. “Instead of helping Northerners get through this pandemic, Justin Trudeau called an early election to help himself. Northern Ontarian are ready for better. We need a strong northern team of NDP MPs to stand up for the North.”

“After six years under Justin Trudeau, the cost of living in Northern Ontario keeps going up while the services we need keep getting cut,” said Hughes. “New Democrats will make life more affordable and provide more services families can depend on.”

New Democrats highlighted five commitments for Northern Ontario: