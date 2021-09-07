Men’s Night Golf – September 2

(114 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Joel Dechamplain, Jarett Asselin, Noah Asselin – 32

2nd : Anders Dereski, Dusty Rouseau, Derek Hardy – 32

3rd : Scott Carruthers, Nick Alexopoulos, Steve Jozin – 33

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 33

2nd : Chris Buckell, Claude Sampson, Dave Hall – 33

3rd : Gary Mercier, Joe McCoy, Glen Williams – 33

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Mike Leverne, Zach White, Mitch Sissing – 34

2nd : Butch Terris, Tom Terris, Luke Morden – 35

3rd : Mark Szekely, Kevin Auger, Andre Beddard – 35

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Mark McRae, Paul Vachon, Rolly Lachapelle – 35

2nd : Tony Thomas, Paul Bernath, Spare – 35

3rd : Ryan Stevens, James Morden, Spare – 36

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Andre Champagne, Jules Anglehart, Darren Miller – 37

2nd : Paul Bernath, Cliff Ingham, Gary Trudeau – 37

3rd : Derek Chapman, Bernie Erechook, Al MacDonald – 37

6th FLIGHT:

1st : Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Ray Chevrier – 37

2nd : Luc Belanger, Jean Desgagne, Eric Contois – 37

3rd : Richard Davidson, Jose Plant, Andrew Chalykoff – 38

7th FLIGHT:

1st : Ray Renaud, Jake Sanderson, Steve Cook – 39

2nd : Michel Lemoyne, Dominic Jean, Raoul Godin – 39

3rd : N/A

8th FLIGHT:

1st : Sandy Oliver, Mario Casavant, Taylor Vernier – 42

2nd : Al Hardy, John Scott, Richard Bordin – 42

3rd : N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Hercules Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Joe McCoy

Northern Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Gilbert Bouchard

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: John Simon

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Dave Dupuis

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate Closest to Hole #5: Bradley Case

Whitefish Lodge $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Roland Lachapelle

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Dusty Rouseau

Men’s Night $25. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Gary Mercier

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Anders Dereski

Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Derek Chapman

Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Andrew Chalykoff

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Noah Asselin

Winner of Cash Draw $57.00 : Al MacDonald

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($4,292.00)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($4178.00 + $114.00 – 50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt $295.50 – ($238.50 + $57.00) No Winner last week

3 putters for next week – Dylan Buckell, Ryan Stevens, John Gas – Putt off will happen September 9th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.