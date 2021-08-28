Morning News – August 28

Weather

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of drizzle or showers. High 20. Humidex 28. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle this evening and after midnight. Showers beginning after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 17.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are fourteen active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (3:30 PM, August 27, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 78,136

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 68.3%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, Being Held

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 8 1 1 1 4

The fire hazard is mostly moderate to high in the central and southern portions of the Northeast Region this afternoon, while the far northern portion of the region is showing a mostly low to moderate hazard. One area located north of Hornepayne and along highway 11 north, as well as Chapleau and its surrounding areas are maintaining an extreme hazard this afternoon.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 86 12 5 11 58

The wildland fire hazard is moderate to high in the Fort Frances, Dryden, Kenora, Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors. Sectors such as Red Lake and Sioux Lookout feature low to moderate hazard conditions.

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Kenora, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year.