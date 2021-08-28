APH: 5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#426 – #430)

Algoma Public Health has reported five (5) new cases of COVID-19 (#426 – #430). Three are from Sault Ste. Marie and area, one is from North Algoma (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River) and one is from Central and East Algoma.

Algoma Public Health is also advising the public of a potential exposure to COVID-19 for anyone who travelled on the following Air Canada flights:

Flight AC 134 on August 26, 2021, from Calgary to Toronto. Passengers who sat in rows 27-35 and flight crew who served these rows should contact their local public health unit for further information.

Flight AC 8323 on August 26, 2021, from Toronto to Sault Ste. Marie. Passengers who sat in rows 6-12 and flight crew who served these rows should contact their local public health unit for further information.

Anyone who flew on these flights is asked to follow public health guidance:

Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure.

for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure. Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop.

immediately if symptoms develop. Seek testing if symptoms occur.