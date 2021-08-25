Between the Covers – August 25

We are open! Masks must be worn covering mouth, nose and chin. Everyone must sanitize their hands before entering the library. All returned materials must be placed in the Drop Box for quarantine. We ask that if you are not feeling well, to NOT come into the library. For those who can’t wear masks or for whatever reason cannot comply with AHU recommended measures, we are happy to continue curbside pickup! Please be sure to check in at the circulation desk so that we can complete contact tracing.

All library materials go through a sanitization process before they are checked out to the public. When materials are returned through the Book Drop, we are using gloves to handle items and then place them in a box for a minimum of 72 hours. After 72 hours, the materials are removed, checked in and wiped down with 70% alcohol solution, filed back into the collection and ready to be checked out again!

NEW BOOKS: This week’s New Books are “Hairpin Bridge” by Taylor Adams, “The Secret Keeper of Jaipur” by Alka Joshi, “Hostage” by Clare Mackintosh and “Falling” by T.J. Newman.

STAFF PICK OF THE WEEK:

Our Staff Pick of the Week is “How to Find Love in a Bookshop” by Veronica Henry.

(from book jacket)

The enchanting story of a bookshop, its grieving owner, a supportive literary community, and the extraordinary power of books to heal the heart

Nightingale Books, nestled on the main street in an idyllic little village, is a dream come true for book lovers–a cozy haven and welcoming getaway for the literary-minded locals. But owner Emilia Nightingale is struggling to keep the shop open after her beloved father’s death, and the temptation to sell is getting stronger. The property developers are circling, yet Emilia’s loyal customers have become like family, and she can’t imagine breaking the promise she made to her father to keep the store alive.

There’s Sarah, owner of the stately Peasebrook Manor, who has used the bookshop as an escape in the past few years, but it now seems there’s a very specific reason for all those frequent visits. Next is roguish Jackson, who, after making a complete mess of his marriage, now looks to Emilia for advice on books for the son he misses so much. And the forever shy Thomasina, who runs a pop-up restaurant for two in her tiny cottage–she has a crush on a man she met in the cookbook section, but can hardly dream of working up the courage to admit her true feelings.

We are wrap things up for the summer this week. It has been a very busy and exciting summer with our TDSRC online and our summer events!

The fun is not over yet! Our year end draws are happening on Friday! We hope everyone can join us virtually on our Facebook live page. We will be drawing for 2 tablets for all of those who participated in the Reading Clubs and Crafts! Of course, we will have the last of our weekly draws for anyone participating in any of the clubs! We will also have our Candy Jar Draw! Congratulations to all of the avid readers who helped fill the candy jar. Finally, our BINGO Challenge winners will be drawn. It’s not too late to get your completed BINGO cards into the library. You have until Friday!

A big Shout Out to Indi for doing an amazing job this summer! None of this would have been possible without the support of our Sponsor the Wawa Rotary Club and our Donors Michael C. Allemano, Barrister and Solicitor, Wesdome, Alamos, Algoma Power and Evolugen/Brookfield Power, JJAM FM as well as an Anonymous Donation. Thank you! We truly appreciate your generous donations!

Our next outdoor book sale will be on Friday, August 27th from 2-4 pm weather permitting. We have blu-rays, DVDs, large print books, children’s books, audiobooks, video games, and WII accessories as well as paperbacks and hardcover books! Come on over and check it out!