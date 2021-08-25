APH: 5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#421 – #425) 2 in North Algoma

Algoma Public Health is reporting five (5) new cases of COVID-19 (#421 – #425). Two are from North Algoma, two are from Central and East Algoma and one is from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

The table of confirmed cases doesn’t identify which cases are from North Algoma (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River), and therefore it is unknown what exposure category is applicable, it could be Unknown/Close Contact or two of Close Contact.