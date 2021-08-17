SE OPP Chapleau – Investigate Fatal ATV Collision

On August 16, 2021, at approximately 5:15 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) collision near Nagasin Lake in Caverley Township.

The driver of the ATV, Andre Van Maele, 86 years-of-age, from Tillsonburg was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the North East Region Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) Team including a Technical Collision Investigator (TCI) and a Reconstructionist.