Morning News – August 16

Weather



Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this morning. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Low 15.

Heat Warning – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are four active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 5 0 1 4

The fire hazard ranges from moderate to high across the region, with some areas in the far north showing an extreme hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 112 14 9 12 77

Restricted Fire Zone boundaries updated to include Thunder Bay and portions of Nipigon and Wawa districts

Due to the high to extreme forest fire hazard, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry is maintaining a Restricted Fire Zone in Kenora, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay (excluding Wabakimi Provincial Park) and Dryden Districts, and southern portions of Sioux Lookout and Red Lake Districts. The Restricted Fire Zone is in effect until further notice. Outdoor fires are banned. Portable gas stoves may still be used BUT must be handled with extreme care.

News Tidbits:

Gov. Gen Mary Simon has agreed to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s request to dissolve Parliament, Canadians will head to the polls on Sept. 20th.