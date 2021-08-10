There is a corporate planning meeting tonight in Council Chambers at 6:30 p.m.

Tonight’s meeting will feature a presentation from Ms. Beverly Boyd, who will present the Community Safety and Well-Being Plan. In addition, Director Alex Patterson will present his report for the months of June and July 2021, and the August update for the MMCC Reopening.

The committee will also discuss Council Vacancy Options, the installation of composting toilets and steel roof at Scenic High Falls and Pavilion, the application to FedNor regarding the airport runway lights, and in-person council meeting recommendations.

After the Corporate Planning Meeting, the Municipal Council Meeting will begin.

Council will then adjourn the corporate planning meeting and go into a regular Council meeting.

From the consent agenda, the council is expected to approve en mass the following:

Approve Proclamation – National Forest Week, September 19-25, 2021 (resolution)

Approve Requisition of Wawa Goose Print – Mr. Mike Paquette (resolution)

Lady Dunn Health Centre Community Recruitment Committee – Agenda Package July 15, 2021 (for information)

MMCC Reopening Plan – August 2021 Update – Provincial Step 3 (resolution)

Council is expected to approve the following reports that had been received in the earlier Corporate Planning meeting:

AP 2021-10 – Report for June and July, 2021

CC 2021-08 – Council Vacancy Options

MB 2021-06 – Application to FedNor – Airport Runway Lights

There are two by-laws to be read three times and passed:

By-Law No. 3418-21 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meeting held on the 10th day of August, 2021.

By-Law No. 3419-21 – to enter into an Agreement with Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Ontario for funding under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP): COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream – Local Government Intake Stream Projects for the Wawa Sidewalk Improvement Program.

After the by-laws are read, the council is to move in camera to discuss the following matters: