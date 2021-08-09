Breaking News

APH – 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#408)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 1 new case of COVID-19 (#408), from Sault Ste. Marie and area. The individual was tested yesterday, Sunday, August 8th, 2021, and is of close contact. The individual is now self-isolating.

Through contact tracing, all close contacts have been notified.

Brenda Stockton
