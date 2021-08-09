Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 1 new case of COVID-19 (#408), from Sault Ste. Marie and area. The individual was tested yesterday, Sunday, August 8th, 2021, and is of close contact. The individual is now self-isolating.
Through contact tracing, all close contacts have been notified.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- APH – 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#408) - August 9, 2021
- Morning News – August 9 - August 9, 2021
- Single Vehicle Collision closes lane at Magpie River Bridge (Hwy 17) – updated - August 7, 2021