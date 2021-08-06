Heading to the Soo? – OPP say, “Don’t pick up any hitchhikers”

On August 6, 2021, shortly after 4:30 a.m., members from the Sault Ste Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on Mile 67 Road east of Lake Superior (Mica Bay area) north of Batchawana Bay.

The male driver left the scene was observed on a logging road in the area and is still outstanding. The driver may be associated to an incident in the City of Sault Ste Marie involving firearms.

The OPP’s Canine Unit, the OPP’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP’s Aviation Services are searching the area for the driver and asking the public not to pick up any hitch-hikers and to report any suspicious persons.

The Investigation is ongoing.