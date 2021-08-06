East Algoma OPP – Have you seen Finn? – Located

On August 6, 2021, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing person in the Town of Iron Bridge within the Municipality of Huron Shores.

Finn OUTINEN, 16 years-of-age was located.

The OPP thanks the public for their assistance in this incident.

On August 6, 2021, shortly after 11:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a missing person in the Town of Iron Bridge within the Municipality of Huron Shores.

Finn OUTINEN, 16 years-of-age left his residence at approximately 11:00 p.m. on August 5, 2021. He is describe as being 5’9″ tall, indigenous, brown eyes and short dark hair. He walks with a hunched posture and he has no electronic devices and no wallet. At the time of this report there are no clothing descriptors.

Police and family are concerned for his well-being and are requesting the public’s assistance to help locate him.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Finn OUTINEN is urged to contact their local OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.