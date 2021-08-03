Nippissing West OPP – Looking for information in July 31st Hwy 144 collision

On July 31, 2021 at 3:56 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment (Sudbury) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Sudbury Fire Department, and Sudbury Paramedic Services responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision, on Highway 144, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

Four people had been transported to the local hospital by Sudbury Paramedic Services. The driver of one vehicle received life-threating injuries, while the driver and two passengers of the other vehicle received non-life injuries.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (T.I.M.E.) attended to process the scene. The collision investigation is ongoing and further information will be released as it becomes available.

The OPP is appealing to the public for information. If you witnessed this collision or have any information regarding any vehicles in the area at the time of the collision, please immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at https://www.canadiancrimestoppers.org/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.