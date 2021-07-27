LDHC Palliative Care Program’s 3rd Annual Memorial Butterfly Release

The LDHC Palliative Care Program is excited to welcome our live butterflies back again this year! It has been a difficult year for all, but we are excited to celebrate and honour those who have passed!

As Ontario moves through the road to recovery, we have decided to host our event a bit differently again this year, with our community members being able to purchase a “Live Butterfly Kit” and release their butterfly at a location special to them.

On August 25th, 2021, you will be able to pick up your butterfly kits (time and place to be announced) and join us virtually on our live Facebook page, which will allow you to be part of the event and release your butterflies with all of us.

Long Term Care residents and their families will be invited to release their butterflies in the hospital garden, and we will live stream from 2 pm to 3 pm for you to join in on the celebration of life.

Butterfly Kits will need to be pre-purchased through our online Eventbrite event by August 16, 2021:

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ldhc-3rd-annual-live-stream-memorial-butterfly-release-2021-tickets-162720428181

See LDHC Foundation Facebook page, Instagram, WFHT or The LDHC Memorial Butterfly Release Facebook page for updates. Further details are to follow.

Please contact Troy Dereski with any questions at 705-856-2335 ext. 3413.