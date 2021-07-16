Breaking News

Senior’s Golf – July 12th

(13 Players)

1st PLACE: Paul Bernath, Linda Sillanpaa

2nd PLACE: Luan Buckell, Vic Sillanpaa

3rd PLACE: Nicole Chapman, Dan

LEAST AMOUNT OF PUTTS: Nicole Chapman, Dan

CLOSEST TO THE PIN #3: Paul Bernath

CLOSEST TO THE PIN #7: Diane Spencer

DRAW WINNERS:

Canadian Tire – Linda Sillanpaa

Club House Voucher – Diane Spencer

Mystery Prize #1 – Nicole Chapman

Mystery Prize #2 – Gary Trudeau

Young’s General Store – Paul Bernath

Thank you to everyone that supports our Senior Golf Program!!

Karl Benstead
