Senior’s Golf – July 12th

(13 Players)
1st PLACE: Paul Bernath, Linda Sillanpaa
2nd PLACE: Luan Buckell, Vic Sillanpaa
3rd PLACE: Nicole Chapman, Dan
LEAST AMOUNT OF PUTTS: Nicole Chapman, Dan
CLOSEST TO THE PIN #3: Paul Bernath
CLOSEST TO THE PIN #7: Diane Spencer
DRAW WINNERS:
Canadian Tire – Linda Sillanpaa
Club House Voucher – Diane Spencer
Mystery Prize #1 – Nicole Chapman
Mystery Prize #2 – Gary Trudeau
Young’s General Store – Paul Bernath
Thank you to everyone that supports our Senior Golf Program!!
