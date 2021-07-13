SSM OPP charge vehicle driver in Tractor trailer collision

On July 9, 2021 members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 North, Aweres Township involving a tractor trailer and a motor vehicle.

Investigation revealed a southbound motor vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a northbound tractor trailer. The driver of the tractor trailer sustained major injuries and was transported to hospital. The occupants of the motor vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the motor vehicle, Blake FLUKE-MATTHEWS, 20-years-old of Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with:

Careless Driving – Cause Bodily Harm contrary to section 130(3) of the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Provincial Offences Court in Sault Ste. Marie on September 22, 2021.