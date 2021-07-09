Men’s Night Golf – July 1st

144 Players

1st FLIGHT:

1st : Rob Vernier, Bill Carruthers, Karl Benstead – 32

2nd : Anders Dereski, Caeb Dereski, Spare Dereski – 33

3rd : Brandon Case, Taylor Dumoulin, Nick Savoie – 33

2nd FLIGHT:

1st : Kevin Auger, Chris Buckell, Gilles Pelletier – 33

2nd : Dylan Buckell, Joel Dechamplain, Anders Morden – 33

3rd : Shane Bukowski, John Simon, William Cooper – 33

3rd FLIGHT:

1st : Peter Russ, Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan – 34

2nd : Monte White, Jeff Lamon, James Morden – 34

3rd : Steve Jozin, Nick Alexopoulos, Scott Carruthers – 34

4th FLIGHT:

1st : Cooper Moore, Jordan Baronet, Spare – 35

2nd : Joey Ralph, Joe McCoy, Mark McRae – 35

3rd : Bernie Erechook, Kevin Sabourin, Spare – 36

5th FLIGHT:

1st : Dan Guay, Roger Gamache, Guy, Lachapelle – 36

2nd : Steve Jozin, Paul Gerrior, Paul Asselin – 36

3rd : The Szekely’s, Dan, Daniel and Marc – 37

6th FLIGHT:

1st : Erik Mitrikas, Paul Bernath, Tony Thomas – 38

2nd : Jarret Ralph, Dominic Chase, Braydon Spooner – 38

3rd : Kyle Wood, Mitch Sissing, Mike Leverne – 38

7th FLIGHT:

1st : Mike Belanger, Danny Mathias, Antonio Alexopoulos – 38

2nd : The Duchesne’s, Nelson, Steve, Ray – 39

3rd : Bill Matheson, Ryan Cooke, Greg Dumba – 39

8th FLIGHT:

1st : Dave Hall, Claude Sampson, Blair Mills – 39

2nd : Dean Domich, Nathan Adams, Dave Dupuis – 39

3rd : Rene Couvrette, John Nelson, Tylor Vernier – 39

9th FLIGHT:

1st : Mike Sersante, John Reil, Mike Peterson – 41

2nd : Richard Davidson, Andrew Chalykoff, Scott Knowlyn – 42

3rd : N/A

10th FLIGHT:

1st : Jake Sanderson, Matt Kloosterhuis, Jose Plant – 44

2nd : Sandy Oliver, Mario Casavant, Chris Casavant – 45

3rd : N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant Hercules Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Shane Bukowski

Norther Lights Ford $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Kevin Auger

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Roger Gamache

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Closest to Hole #4: Bill Carruthers

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate Closest to Hole #5: Francis Dechamplain

Whitefish Lodge $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #6: Taylor Dumoulin

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Jarett Asselin

Men’s Night $25. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Brandon Case

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Jesse Dechamplain

Senior Men’s (65+) Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #5: Derek Chapman

Men’s Longest Drive $20.00 Cash Prize Hole #8: Nicholas Savoie

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Perry Kauk

Winner of Cash Draw $72.00: Mitch Sissing

Hole in One Competition on Holes 3#7 – ($3,185.00)- NO WINNER – Hole in one competition includes holes 3 & 7. ($3041.00 + $144.00 – 50 % to the Winner & 50 % to the Club).

25 Foot Putt ($192.00) – ($120.00 + $72.00) – 3 putters

Taylor Vernier, Paul Bernath, Joe McCoy – Putt off will happen July 8th

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2021 season!! Without their support Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.

Happenings at The Golf Club:

THE GOOSE 2- MAN TOURNAMENT HAS SOLD OUT. Thank you to all who have supported this event over the years. This year looks to be FANTASTIC!